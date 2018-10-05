More from Star Tribune
Golf
Wie and Korda win for US at International Crown
With a typhoon approaching and rain falling, Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda had plenty of opposition to overcome on the second day of the UL International Crown.
Motorsports
Hamilton fastest in practice for Japanese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton dominated practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, an early indication that the Formula One championship leader will be tough to beat in Sunday's race.
Sports
Osaka into China Open semifinals with win over Zhang
Naomi Osaka powered into the semifinals of the China Open on Friday with a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over hometown favorite Zhang Shuai.
Gophers
World Cup Diary: Wilson talks winning gold at the World Cup
We did it! What a great feeling it was bringing home the gold and winning a World Cup championship. It was an incredible few weeks that I will never forget .
Sports
Circling around: Floyd Landis starting own cycling team
Floyd Landis is using money he earned by taking down Lance Armstrong to start his own cycling team.The man whose own doping saga cost him…
