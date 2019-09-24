More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Body camera video: 'Get away from me!' St. Paul officer screams before shooting man with knife
Video from St. Paul officer's body camera [Graphic language advisory]
Graphic language advisory: A St. Paul officer fired after the armed man rammed his police SUV on Sept. 15, investigators say.
At UN, Trump attacks globalism, pressures Iran
As the drumbeats of impeachment grow louder, President Donald Trump took the stage at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to deliver a roaring defense of nationalism while demanding that the world act against Iran's "bloodlust" and rising aggression.
Afternoon forecast: Warm, storms possible this evening; high 79
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Sunny, warmer, high near 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth authorities address synagogue fire
"At this moment in time, there is no reason to believe this is a bias or hate crime. This may change as the investigation progresses," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference on Sunday, Sept. 15.