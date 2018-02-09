U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sat just feet apart during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony but did not interact - in keeping with Pence's determined effort to turn a cold shoulder to what he's called North Korea's "propaganda" around the games.

