National
McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate stability
The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters that "moments like this are why the United States Senate exists."
National
Communications companies lead stocks higher in early trade
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street led by gains in communications companies and makers of consumer products. Netflix rose 2.4% and Facebook added 1.2%. Giant food maker Conagra, whose brands include Duncan Hines and Birds Eye, jumped 13% after reporting strong results. Struggling pharmacy operator Rite Aide soared 36% after posting a rare quarterly profit. The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,195. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.2%, to 28,286. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,843. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.
National
Among public, a great divide at moment of Trump impeachment
We interrupt the holiday spirit to bring you the impeachment of a president.In festive haunts, buzzing stores and rush-hour frenzy, Americans absorbed the moment Donald…
National
Government probing 4 automakers in new Takata air bag recall
The U.S. government's highway safety agency has launched an investigation into four automakers that have a potentially deadly type of Takata air bag inflator in their vehicles but have yet to recall them.
National
House makes Donald Trump only third president to be impeached
A Senate trial is next and expected in January, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was noncommittal about sending over the two articles approved Wednesday, leaving the trial's start date uncertain.