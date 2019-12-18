National

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street led by gains in communications companies and makers of consumer products. Netflix rose 2.4% and Facebook added 1.2%. Giant food maker Conagra, whose brands include Duncan Hines and Birds Eye, jumped 13% after reporting strong results. Struggling pharmacy operator Rite Aide soared 36% after posting a rare quarterly profit. The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,195. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.2%, to 28,286. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,843. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.