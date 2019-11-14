More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Virginia police say wanted Marine deserter sought family
Police in Virginia say the Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case was trying to reach out to a family member when he was spotted.
Variety
Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes
Disney's new streaming service has added a disclaimer to "Dumbo," "Peter Pan" and other classics because they depict racist stereotypes, underscoring a challenge media companies face when they resurrect older movies in modern times.
National
Evers asks Republicans to release homelessness funding
Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Republican leaders of the Legislature's budget committee to release $3.7 million a year in funding to pay for programs designed to help homeless people.
Business
Another record month for sports betting in NJ: $487M in bets
New Jersey's sports betting industry set another monthly record in October for the amount bet as gamblers plunked down close to a half-billion dollars while baseball's playoffs and World Series, football, basketball and hockey were all on the betting board.
Nation
2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self
A student gunman opened fire Thursday at a Southern California high school, killing two students, wounding three others and shooting himself in the head, authorities said. He was in grave condition.