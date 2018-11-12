More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Home & Garden
Amazon HQ favorites: Similar basics but different vibes
The communities said to be favored to become homes to a pair of big, new East Coast bases for Amazon are both riverfront stretches of major metropolitan areas with ample transportation and space for workers.
National
The Latest: Military vet Ojeda announces US presidential run
The Latest on West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda's announcement to seek the U.S. presidency (all times local):
Variety
Nearly 170 neglected dogs seized from Iowa puppy mill
Officials say nearly 170 dogs showing signs of neglect in filthy kennels have been seized from an overcrowded puppy mill in northern Iowa.
National
Wisconsin district investigates boys' apparent Nazi salute
A Wisconsin school district is investigating a photo of a group of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.
Nation
Some Southern California fire evacuations lifted
Some of the thousands of people who fled Southern California's huge wildfire were being allowed to return home, and traffic was flowing Monday on the major highway through the area after a closure of several days.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.