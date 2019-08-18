More from Star Tribune
Local
Strong winds overturn sailboat in Minnesota; 2 men safe
Two men are safe after strong winds overturned their sailboat on a lake in west-central Minnesota.
Nation
Sacramento files lawsuit to ban 7 men from business district
The city of Sacramento has filed an unusual lawsuit to ban seven men considered to be a "public nuisance" from a popular business corridor.
National
Indiana lawmaker under fire for posting noose picture
An Indiana lawmaker who posted nooses under a Facebook story about a black man pleading guilty to rape is drawing criticism for using acist imagery.
National
At a glance: Weapons sites converted into wildlife refuges
Six sites where the U.S. government manufactured or tested some of its most lethal weapons have been converted to wildlife refuges managed by the U.S.…
National
Wildlife now roam where US once forged its deadliest weapons
From a tiny Pacific island to a leafy Indiana forest, a handful of sites where the United States manufactured and tested some of the most lethal weapons known to humankind are now peaceful havens for wildlife.