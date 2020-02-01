More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Lakers engulf Staples Center with tributes before first game since Bryant's death
In an emotional night against Portland, the Lakers came out in warmups wearing No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who won five championships over 20 seasons for the franchise.
High Schools
Minnehaha Academy beats Caledonia in boys' basketball
Jalen Suggs led all scorers with 42 points for the Redhawks.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wild
At home with the Wild's Marcus Foligno
Wild forward Marcus Foligno is a tough guy on the ice. But at home, he's an easy-going dad to his 1-year-old daughter Olivia.
Wild
Bruins ride power-play goals to 2-1 win over Jets
Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and the Boston Bruins beat Winnipeg 2-1 on Friday night, extending the Jets' losing streak to five games.