More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Mayor wants to ban new glass skyscrapers to cut emissions
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to introduce a bill banning new construction of glass skyscrapers as part of his efforts to reduce citywide greenhouse emissions by 30 percent.
National
Trump threatens new restrictions for high overstay countries
The Trump administration is considering suspending or limiting U.S. entry for individuals from countries with high rates of short-term visa overstays.
National
Arizona joins 47 other states with cellphone-driving law
Arizona ended a decade of resistance to restrictions on using a cellphone while driving when Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law Monday outlawing holding a phone behind the wheel.
National
Game of Thrones: Co-CEOs may prove no match for ice zombies
Are two chief executives better than one? With Game of Thrones' Jon Snow revealing his royal lineage to his lover — and aunt — and potential rival Daenerys Targaryen during Sunday's episode, their beleaguered army at Winterfell is about to find out.
National
A Trump Fed choice steps aside, and another faces new doubts
President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape the Federal Reserve stumbled on Monday, with one of his potential nominees for the Fed's board withdrawing from consideration and another being enveloped by fresh doubts.