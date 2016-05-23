More from Star Tribune
National
Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey
Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.
Variety
Teacher accused of firing gun at school released from jail
A Georgia teacher accused of firing a handgun in his classroom has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.
National
2 weeks of odd news: 2 men said dead; 2 brides, 2 stinks
MOCHA MASTER: SKOREA BARISTA ADORNS COFFEE WITH WORKS OF ARTSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?A South Korean…
National
GOP candidate who mocked Parkland students now has opponent
A Republican Maine House candidate now has an opponent after he used Twitter to attack two students who survived a shooting at a Florida high school, calling one of them a "skinhead lesbian" and the other a "bald-faced liar."
Nation
Toys R Us closing stirs up memories, a little guilt
You could argue I had already grown out of Toys R Us by the time I first set foot in one.It was 1991. I was…