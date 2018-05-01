More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Walker launches first TV ad of re-election campaign
Gov. Scott Walker's first television ad of his re-election campaign highlights his efforts to bolster working training programs in the state.
National
Shooting victim's dad sues deputy who didn't enter school
The father of a student killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school is suing the armed officer who stood outside the building as people were massacred within.
National
The Latest: Trump says leak of Mueller questions disgraceful
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation (all times local):
National
US delays decision on tariffs for EU, prolonging uncertainty
The U.S. government will take another 30 days to decide whether to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, extending a period of uncertainty for businesses in those regions.
Politics
As migrants try to cross, Pence visits border
Following the arrival of a caravan of Central American asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, Vice President Mike Pence made a trip to a U.S. border patrol station in California, stressing the administration's commitment to border security.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.