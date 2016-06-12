The 2016 Northern Spark festival hosted artists' work from around the world at Mill City Museum and along West River Parkway in Minneapolis, Minnesota from dusk Saturday, June 11, 2016 until early Sunday, June 12, 2016. Visitors and artists gave their perspectives on how this year's theme, "Climate Chaos | Climate Rising," affected the produced work.

