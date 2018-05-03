More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
Miami officer suspended after video of suspect being kicked
A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering car theft suspect being kicked in the head.
National
The Latest: Ryan says House chaplain will stay in job
The Latest on chaplain of the House of Representatives (all times local):
Celebrities
The Latest: Media reject 'cooling off' for Cosby jury names
The Latest on the Bill Cosby trial (all times local):
National
Cop says Penn State pledge didn't trip over sorority members
A Penn State fraternity pledge who died after a night of drinking and hazing did not trip over sorority girls before tumbling down basement steps, the chief investigator testified Thursday.
Variety
Men rescued after getting bad GPS info on way to Yellowstone
Two men drove around at least two road-closed signs due to faulty navigation device information while trying to get to Yellowstone National Park and had to be rescued from deep snow, sheriff's officers in Wyoming said Thursday.
