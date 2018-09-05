More from Star Tribune
National
Immigrants in US program spend 25 days longer in detention
A Justice Department review of a program aimed at helping detained immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system has found that people in the program had longer detention stays and were less likely to get lawyers than people not in it.
Variety
Amish couple sues 2 agencies over photos their faith forbids
An Amish couple with 13 children sued the federal government on Wednesday, accusing officials of violating their constitutional rights by insisting that they provide photographs of themselves before the Canadian wife's request to become a permanent U.S. resident can be approved.
National
Wisconsin student sues college over Valentine distribution
A Northeastern Wisconsin Technical college student is suing her school because it forced her to stop handing out Valentine's Day cards with Bible references.
Variety
Report: Fentanyl deaths in Alaska quadrupled in 2017
A new report says overdose deaths in Alaska involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl more than quadrupled last year.
National
Former Arkansas lawmaker sentenced to 18 years in prison
A former Arkansas state senator has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.
