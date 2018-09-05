Lucy Francis from Hastings makes tiny, highly realistic, fiber sculptures of dogs. Her pieces sell for $300 to $2,400 each, and some end up in the hands of celebrities like Martha Stewart and Shirley MacLaine.

Lucy Francis from Hastings makes tiny, highly realistic, fiber sculptures of dogs. Her pieces sell for $300 to $2,400 each, and some end up in the hands of celebrities like Martha Stewart and Shirley MacLaine.