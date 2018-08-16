More from Star Tribune
Georgia man pleads guilty in cold-case racial slaying
More than three decades after a black man died in a racially motivated killing in Georgia, two white men have been held accountable.
National
The thrill and the truth of Aretha Franklin
The clarity and the command. The daring and the discipline. The thrill of her voice and the truth of her emotions.
National
US newspapers to Trump: We're not enemies of the people
Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii pushed back against President Donald Trump's attacks on "fake news" Thursday with a coordinated series of editorials speaking up for a free and vigorous press — and, not surprisingly, Trump didn't take it silently.
National
Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy
Aretha Franklin, who was born and rose to fame during the segregation era and went on to sing at the inauguration of the first black…
Variety
The Latest: Ex-officer's partner didn't fear for his life
The Latest on the murder trial of a former Texas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in a car (all times local):
