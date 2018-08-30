More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Mike Hughes dressing, 38 players sitting for Vikings' preseason finale
As the Vikings head into their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, they'll give plenty of players the night off in Nashville. My informal pregame…
Lynx
Mercury hoping to end middle-game malaise against Storm
The Phoenix Mercury got off to good starts against the Seattle Storm in the first two games of the WNBA semifinals. They've been good in the fourth quarter, too, highlighted by Diana Taurasi's clutch shots at the end of regulation in Game 2.
Sports
Federer beats heat, Paire to advance in US Open
Roger Federer says his favorite drinks are cold water and a sparkling glass of champagne. Both could be on tap at the U.S. Open: Federer needed a few swigs of water on another steamy day at the Open and he played like a former champion set to uncork a celebratory bottle of bubbly.
Sports
Chair umpire's chat with Kyrgios at US Open raises questions
Nick Kyrgios was losing big at the U.S. Open on Thursday, and barely even trying. Didn't move while so-so serves flew by for aces. Casually put groundstrokes into the net. Double-faulted without caring.
Twins
Red Sox not sure when Price will pitch next after being hit
Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he isn't sure when David Price will make his next start after the left-hander was hit by a line drive.
