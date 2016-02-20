When Prairie Correctional Facility closed six years ago the town of just over 1400 people lost nearly 350 jobs. CCA, the private company that owns the prison, is hoping to secure a new contract with the state of Minnesota to house overflowing inmates.

When Prairie Correctional Facility closed six years ago the town of just over 1400 people lost nearly 350 jobs. CCA, the private company that owns the prison, is hoping to secure a new contract with the state of Minnesota to house overflowing inmates.