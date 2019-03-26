More from Star Tribune
National
Ethics body questions ex-EPA chief's $50-a-night condo deal
Federal ethics officials are balking at a $50-a-night Washington condo deal by former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt.
TV & Media
What's an NCAA Tournament unit worth? Millions. Here's how
The upstart run for Loyola Chicago making the Final Four last year delivered more than just excitement for fans of Sister Jean and the Ramblers.Loyola's…
TV & Media
Money Madness: AP analysis shows growing gap in NCAA payouts
Powered by Ja Morant's no-look passes and Dylan Windler's step-back 3s, March Madness has been a bonanza for the Ohio Valley Conference.
Variety
Oklahoma attorney general sets announcement on opioid suit
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he will announce a "breaking development" in the state's lawsuit against the nation's leading manufacturers of opioid pain medications.
Variety
Wayfair to open first permanent mall store
Online furniture seller Wayfair is expanding its physical presence, opening its first permanent mall store later this year.