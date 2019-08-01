More from Star Tribune
National
US construction spending drops 1.3% in June
Spending on U.S. construction projects fell in June by the largest amount in seven months, reflecting weakness in home building, nonresidential construction and the largest drop in government projects in 17 years.
National
The Latest: Democrats close debate by focusing on Trump
The Latest on Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate (all times local):
National
Southwest's segregated past a key part of Phoenix history
Three American Legion posts stand within miles of each other in central Phoenix, a curious reminder of how segregation once ruled the U.S. Southwest as well as the Deep South.
National
Judge blocks Arizona copper mine project in national forest
A federal judge has overturned the U.S. Forest Service's approval of a Canadian company's planned new copper mine in southeastern Arizona.
National
Nashville mayor's race on ballot for Thursday's election
It's Election Day in Nashville, Mayor David Briley faces multiple challengers.