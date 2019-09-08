More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Lorenzen's pinch-hit double lifts Reds over D-backs 4-3
A few days after his Ruthian two-way feat, relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen was again the right man in the batter's box for the Cincinnati Reds.
Vikings
The Latest: Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill hospitalized
The Latest on NFL Week 1 (all times EDT):5:40 p.m.Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has been taken to a Jacksonville hospital after sustaining a…
Vikings
Jackson's 5 TD passes help Ravens drub Dolphins 59-10
Nine minutes into the season, Lamar Jackson had fans booing his hometown team.
Twins
Brewers beat up Lester, top Cubs 8-5 to narrow WC lead
Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers' five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 Sunday to tighten the NL wild-card race.
Twins
Rangers beat Orioles 10-4 to complete 4-game sweep
The Texas Rangers appear to have their offense operating at full efficiency again, just in time for a closing three-week stretch against some of the best teams in the American League.