Business
Tractor operator dies trying to suppress Oregon wildfire
Authorities say it appears a tractor operator died while trying to restrain a wildfire that scorched 70 square miles (181 kilometers) in little more than 24 hours in the Pacific Northwest.
Business
Asian stocks drift as investors await fresh moves on trade
Asian stock markets were drifting Thursday in mixed trading as investors awaited further moves in global trade disputes.
National
LGBT advocates fear Kavanaugh's votes on gay-rights issues
Gay-rights supporters who thronged the Supreme Court plaza after justices declared same-sex marriage a constitutional right expect to have little to celebrate if Brett Kavanaugh replaces Justice Anthony Kennedy, the author of all the court's major gay-rights rulings.
National
Ga. Democrat shows the way for other black women in politics
Democrats have long pointed to a Georgia electorate that is increasingly urban and less white as a sign they may be able to break the Republican hold on statewide offices. This year, after previous disappointments, they have a historic candidate for governor with enough star power to raise their hopes of an upset again.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-5-9(one, five, nine)09-13-33-42-43(nine, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $205,00001-05-08-11-32, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(one, five, eight, eleven, thirty-two;…
