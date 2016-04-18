With the Rams expected to take a QB at No. 1, what will the Browns do at No. 2? Sr. NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler and CineSport's Noah Coslov get into that and how far the top OL Laremy Tunsil might fall.

With the Rams expected to take a QB at No. 1, what will the Browns do at No. 2? Sr. NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler and CineSport's Noah Coslov get into that and how far the top OL Laremy Tunsil might fall.