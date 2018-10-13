More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Will Andrew Wiggins ever become the player Wolves hoped he would be?
Andrew Wiggins has shown he can score but hasn't shown much else.
Wild
Gaudreau scores in OT to lift Flames over Avalanche 3-2
Elias Lindholm scored the tying goal with 1:54 left in regulation and Johnny Gaudreau won it in the first minute overtime as the Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey team routs under-18 U.S. national team
Eric Schierhorn is sharp in goal with 29 saves.
Gophers
Samantha Seliger-Swenson earns 5,000th career assist as U volleyball wins again
The Gophers remained unbeaten in Big Ten play by sweeping Northwestern.
Gophers
Gophers beat St. Cloud State in women's hockey
The Gophers' unbeaten streak against the Huskies is at 43 games.
