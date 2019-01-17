More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Souhan: Wolves can't be counted on to show heart, toughness every game
What the Wolves displayed in Philadelphia was a lack of toughness, getting blown out from the start against a team that is dealing with its own version of Butler dyspepsia.
Wolves
Hartman: Thibodeau's Wolves trades missed mark
The question will always be, would the Wolves have been better off keeping the a core of talented young players instead of dealing for Jimmy Butler
Gophers
Mississippi's Kermit Davis takes long road to SEC success
Mississippi's Kermit Davis is getting another crack at a big-time men's basketball coaching job nearly 30 years after the lowest point in his career.
Gophers
Without Jones, No. 1 Duke braces for visit from No. 4 UVa
Top-ranked Duke hopes its team defense doesn't slip without point guard Tre Jones — for however long he's out.
Vikings
Numbers show how important high playoffs seeds are
From the first day of training camp in August until deep into the NFL schedule, you hear it. Doesn't matter what city a team represents…
