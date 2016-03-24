The New York Times reported that the NFL omitted over 100 concussions from its study released in 2003. The AP's Jim Litke joins CineSport's Noah Coslov to talk about the ramifications.

The New York Times reported that the NFL omitted over 100 concussions from its study released in 2003. The AP's Jim Litke joins CineSport's Noah Coslov to talk about the ramifications.