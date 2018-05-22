In an ongoing civil trial, South Carolina resident Louis Gareis alleges that air turbulence created by 3M's Bair Hugger patient-warming device can lift bacteria-laden particles from the floor of an operating room and rapidly spread them to the air around a surgical incision. This computer-generated animation, produced by computational fluid dynamics (CFD) calculations in a supercomputer, shows how quickly such particles could be spread by the device. 3M argues that the simulation is misleading, and the company stands behind the safety of its device. The videos were played in open court this week, and copies were provided by Plaintiffs' counsel upon request.

