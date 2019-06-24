More from Star Tribune
White House threatens to veto aid bill for migrant families
The White House is threatening to veto a $4.5 billion House bill aimed at improving the treatment of migrant families detained after crossing the U.S. southern border, saying the measure would hamstring the administration's border security efforts and raising fresh questions about the legislation's fate.
Variety
Skydiver of previous wreck on Hawaii plane 'extremely upset'
A man who was involved in a terrifying 2016 skydiving accident on the same plane that crashed and killed 11 people in Hawaii on Friday says he wishes he could have done more to prevent the tragedy.
National
Interim Pentagon chief on global stage amid Iran crisis
With barely one day on the job, Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper is heading to Europe to try to persuade reluctant and increasingly wary NATO allies to work with the Trump administration on Iran sanctions and security in the Middle East, amid worries that the U.S. and the Islamic Republic may be on a path to war.
National
Harris pressed to get more personal about why she's running
Kamala Harris nodded knowingly when a black woman at a weekend candidate forum recounted watching her mother face racial discrimination during her childhood.
Nation
Puppy who disappeared after crash found 13 days later
A recently adopted puppy that disappeared after her owner crashed in Arizona survived 13 days in the mountains and has been reunited with her owner.