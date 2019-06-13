More from Star Tribune
Jury: Man held stepdaughter for 19 years, fathered 9 kids
A federal jury has convicted a 64-year-old man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere while fathering her nine children.
Variety
10-year sentence for participant in abuse of caged woman
A Louisiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the physical and psychological abuse of a young autistic woman who told him in federal court Thursday, "You made my life a living hell."
National
Texas governor signs $1.6B storm plan 2 years after Harvey
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a $1.6 billion storm and flood resilience plan nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey battered parts of the state.
Nation
Memphis police enforce tense calm after killing, unrest
Police enforced a tense calm on Thursday in a Memphis neighborhood where 25 officers were injured by a rock-throwing crowd following a black man's shooting death by U.S. marshals on a fugitive task force.
TV & Media
'Friends,' 'Grace and Frankie' creator outfoxes sexism
Ask Marta Kauffman if there will be a "Friends" reunion someday, and the answer is a crisp "nope."