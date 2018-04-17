More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Bills to curtail LGBT rights are failing in US legislatures
In a striking shift from recent years, major legislation curtailing LGBT rights has been completely stymied in state capitols around the country this year amid anxiety by Republican leaders over igniting economic backlash if they are depicted as discriminatory.
National
The Latest: Court strikes down Massachusetts stun gun ban
The Latest on the ruling by the supreme court of Massachusetts overturning the state's ban on stun guns. (all times local):
National
Republican Congressman Charlie Dent to resign from House
Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, a leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates and a critic of President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will resign from Congress in May, after announcing last year he would not seek re-election.
National
US regulators float ideas for boosting medical device safety
U.S. health officials on Tuesday proposed steps to improve the government's system for overseeing medical devices, which has been criticized for years for failing to catch problems with risky implants and medical instruments.
National
NYC removes statue of doctor who experimented on slaves
A statue of a 19th century doctor who did experimental surgery without anesthesia on enslaved African-American women has been removed from New York's Central Park.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.