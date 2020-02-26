More from Star Tribune
National
Asian shares slump after Trump announcement on virus plans
Shares fell in Asia on Thursday after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was stepping up its efforts to combat the virus outbreak that began…
National
No one to vote? Nevada Democrats puzzle over empty precinct
What if a neighborhood precinct was voting in Nevada's presidential caucuses and nobody came?
National
Trump faces credibility test as he plays down virus threat
President Donald Trump faces a critical personal challenge in grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak: Asking Americans to believe him after he and some of his top advisers have contradicted federal scientists in playing down the threat.
National
Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe isn't inevitable even as top health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.
National
Sanders' rise fuels Dems' angst over keeping House control
Sen. Bernie Sanders' ascendancy as Democrats' leading presidential hopeful fueled growing unease Wednesday, as lawmakers openly expressed anxiety that the self-proclaimed democratic socialist could cost them House control and questions abounded over what party leaders should do.