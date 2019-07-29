More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
US Soccer says women's team has made more than the men
U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women's national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018. According…
Motorsports
7-time NASCAR champion Johnson gets new crew chief
On the brink of missing the playoffs for this first time in his career, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new…
Vikings
Stefanski has a lot of praise for Vikings offense
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has been impressed with multiple aspects of the offense, including looking at Dalvin Cook as a leader on and off the field.
Vikings
Ameer Abdullah: 'I'm a competitor'
Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah believes there is an opportunity for him to improve and says that's why he decided to stay in Minnesota.
Vikings
Zylstra: 'We're all helping each other'
Vikings wide receiver Brandon Zylstra acknowledges the competitive atmosphere of training camp, but says more than anything, players are trying to help each other improve.