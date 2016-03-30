More from Star Tribune
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Inside Buffalo's locker room hung a handwritten sign with two words: Ball Pressure.
World
Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.
Vikings
'All in.' Vikings, Cousins send $84 million message to NFL
Kirk Cousins became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback on Thursday afternoon. But he's hoping the three-year contract is the start of a relationship that lasts much longer.
Sports
Ex-UMD women's hockey coach wins discrimination case, $3.7M award
Shannon Miller will receive monetary awards for lost wages and emotional distress.
Vikings
Signing Cousins will require nimble salary-cap managament by Vikings
The bold move to sign Kirk Cousins came after the Vikings have shown two things: They can win without quarterback stability and with an ongoing inability to solve their most enduring problem.
