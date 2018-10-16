More from Star Tribune
Doggy bag: Beagle intercepts roast pig at Atlanta airport
A passenger traveling from Ecuador was relieved of leftovers when an intrepid beagle found a roasted pig's head in baggage at the world's busiest airport.
National
Sheriff: Man shot off-duty officer, tried to ram deputies
Authorities in North Carolina say a man shot an off-duty police officer and then was shot by responding deputies and troopers when he tried to ram them with his car.
National
Atlanta City Council votes to settle ex-fire chief's lawsuit
Atlanta's City Council has voted to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the city's former fire chief who was dismissed after he wrote a book that included anti-gay passages.
National
Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying victims of abuse
U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp is apologizing for misidentifying victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape who were listed in a recent newspaper ad aimed at her opponent.
National
Ex-UK prime minister: Brexit issue 'had to be gripped'
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says it was right for the United Kingdom to hold the referendum that resulted in his nation voting to leave the European Union.
