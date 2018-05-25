More from Star Tribune
Variety
Man sues local KFC, alleges he found bone in chicken pot pie
A Maine man is suing a local KFC restaurant alleging permanent damages from a piece of bone he says he found in his chicken pot pie.
National
For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack
Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an 8.5 percent raise last year, bringing the median pay package for CEOs to $11.7 million. Across the S&P 500, compensation for CEOs is often hundreds of times higher than typical workers.
Business
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.
Variety
Teen pleads guilty after Michigan school threat arrest
A 15-year-old student who was arrested in March after threatening violence at his school and the discovery of guns, ammunition and pipe bomb materials at his southwestern Michigan home has entered guilty pleas in the case.
Celebrities
The Latest: Weinstein arrested on rape and other charges
The Latest on the sexual misconduct probe of film producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):
