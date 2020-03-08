More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Wild outlasts Ducks in overtime
Interim coach Dean Evason recaps the 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers coach Bob Motzko on his team beating Notre Dame 3-2 to advance to the Big Ten tournament semifinals
Bob Motzko spoke Sunday after the Gophers hockey team beat the Fighting Irish 3-2.
Gophers
Gophers react to record-setting Senior Day
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Alihan Demir and Gabe Kalscheur talk Sunday after beating Nebraska with 18 three-pointers.
Twins
Maeda: Definitely my best start so far
Twins righthander Kenta Maeda says his four-inning shutout performance Sunday was his best of the spring, especially since he didn't allow a home run.
Local
Grand Rapids blaze hits VFW post, addiction treatment center
Fire destroyed a VFW post and an addiction treatment center over the weekend in Grand Rapids.