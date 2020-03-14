More from Star Tribune
Minnesotans work to stay close while socially distant
Minnesota went into a state of emergency a few hours before the first fish fillets were supposed to drop into the deep fryer at in…
Minneapolis
Immigrant families feel most affected by Minneapolis school district redesign
Latino, Somali parents say Minneapolis district isn't listening to their concerns.
Local
Map: Tracking coronavirus in Minnesota
See which Minnesota counties have reported COVID-19 and read about the individual cases.
South Metro
St. Patrick's Day plane crash killed group from Minnesota in 1960
Tom Teresi and Mark Kaplan had to be grinning as the sun rose over Minneapolis on March 17, 1960. By nightfall, sorrow would shadow the…
Local
Virus shuts down Minnesota's gathering places
"It's a situation that no one has lived through in my lifetime," said Kris Howland from the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.