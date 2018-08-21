More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
With push from PETA, animal crackers bust out of their cages
Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum's Animals crackers after a push by PETA.
Variety
Arts school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
A former teacher at a Connecticut magnet school has been charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Business
Ex-employee sues Pratt & Whitney over jet engines
A former engineer for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold "flawed" engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even "catastrophic failure."
Variety
US stocks climb as investors welcome solid company earnings
U.S. stocks moved higher Tuesday as investors welcomed solid results from homebuilders, retailers and other companies. Technology stocks also rose, rebounding from a slide a…
Nation
The Latest: Legislative leader wants topplers prosecuted
The Latest on the toppling of a Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (all times local):
