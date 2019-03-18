More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Scoggins: 'Weird' Gophers must be at their best to advance in NCAA
They have been a tough team to figure out because of those dips and rises. At times you think they are capable of more; other times, you wonder how they won 21 games.
Gophers
Defense is key if Gophers are going to succeed against Louisville
The Gophers know another letdown can end their season.
Gophers
The Star Tribune's NCAA tournament predictions and analysis, region by region
In 10 days, four Star Tribune writers will be scattered covering regional weekends in Louisville, Ky.; Washington, D.C.; Anaheim, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. The four will be tracking "their regions" from start to finish — and beyond, as they write about the teams that advance to the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium. Before the games begin, the four writers preview their regions.
Twins
Winter-weary Molitor visits Twins: 'I picked a bad year to get fired'
If the Hall of Fame hitter is angry at Derek Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer, or his old team, it certainly doesn't show. Paul Molitor visited with new manager Rocco Baldelli in Fort Myers.
Wild
Horvat scores in overtime as Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-2
Bo Horvat scored 16 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks stopped Chicago's five-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Monday night.