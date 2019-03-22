More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Duke's Zion Show has successful NCAA Tournament debut
Everything was set for Zion Williamson's starring turn on the biggest stage in college basketball.
Gophers
Miami scrambles late, survives to beat FGCU 69-62
Miami and Florida Gulf Coast are about a two-hour drive from one another, and yet the programs have only faced off three times — all in the postseason.
Gophers
Top-seeded UNC overcomes slow 1st half to beat Iona in NCAAs
North Carolina completed a perfect first round for top seeds in this NCAA Tournament, but not before Iona became the latest No. 16 seed to show these matchups are no sure thing.
Gophers
Tall Fall leads ninth-seeded UCF to first NCAA win over VCU
Tacko Fall had 10 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks as ninth-seeded UCF won its first NCAA Tournament game, a 73-58 victory over No. 8 seed VCU on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers top scorer Pitlick leaves early for deal with NHL's Predators
Pitlick's 21 goals and 24 assists as a junior ranked him as one of the most prolific scorers in college hockey this season.