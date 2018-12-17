More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: Sherels shows again why he's still with Vikings after all this time
Every year people believe he will get cut, and every year he proves those people wrong.
Gophers
Left out of playoff, Georgia looks to avoid Sugar letdown
A year ago, Georgia was getting ready for the College Football Playoff.
Sports
WTA changes rules affecting players returning from pregnancy
The women's tennis tour approved rule changes Monday that are meant to ensure players are not penalized after they return from pregnancy or an injury that causes a long absence.
Twins
APNewsBreak: Sabathia gets $500,000 bonus despite ejection
Plunking an opponent paid off for CC Sabathia.
Gophers
Gophers still 13th in new Associated Press women's poll
After one more nonconference game, the Gophers open Big Ten play on Dec. 28 against Wisconsin and on Dec. 31 at Michigan.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.