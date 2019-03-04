More from Star Tribune
Variety
Board to vote on Stoneman Douglas superintendent's future
The mother of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim who is now on the county school board is pushing to have the superintendent fired, saying he "has a history of leadership failures."
Variety
Lilly to sell cheaper version of top-selling insulin Humalog
Eli Lilly is offering a half-price version of its top-selling insulin Humalog as drugmakers face growing pressure to control prices.
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on trade hopes
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Llama believed to have been shot by owner is recovering
A Louisiana llama named Earl believed to have been shot by his owner last month is now recovering at an animal shelter in St. Landry Parish.
National
Group protests 'pay-or-jail' sentences in Atlanta
Judges in Atlanta illegally impose "pay-or-jail" sentences on poor people, requiring them to pay a set fine or, if they're unable to pay, to spend time in jail, according to a legal advocacy group.