National
White House defends taking records from Trump's former doc
The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's former bodyguard did nothing out of the ordinary when he took possession of the president's medical records last year, despite a claim by Trump's former doctor that the episode felt like a "raid."
National
Arizona teachers try to ease strain on parents during strike
While thousands of Arizona teachers pack raucous rallies at the state Capitol, others are helping care for students and trying to maintain community support with schools closed again Tuesday on the fourth day of a historic statewide strike.
National
EPA trims Wisconsin areas facing tougher smog regulations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday limited areas of Wisconsin that will face tougher smog regulations.
National
Dominion's long-term plan includes more natural gas, solar
Dominion Energy Virginia said Tuesday that it plans to build at least eight new natural gas-fired plants during the next 15 years, cementing its shift away from coal, while depending on renewables for less than 10 percent of its energy capacity.
National
2 of Pruitt's top aides leave EPA amid ethics investigations
The two top officials in charge of security and toxic-waste cleanups at the Environmental Protection Agency have abruptly left their jobs, days after EPA administrator Scott Pruitt told lawmakers his subordinates were to blame for ethics problems that have imperiled his political future and prompted more than a dozen federal investigations.
