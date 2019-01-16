More from Star Tribune
Trump feels shutdown pressure from economists, Nancy Pelosi
Shutdown pressure on President Donald Trump mounted Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to delay his State of the Union address and his own economists acknowledged the prolonged standoff was having a greater economic drag than previously thought.
National
The Latest: Los Angeles teachers strike enters 3rd day
The Latest on the Los Angeles teachers strike (all times local):
National
Small business revenues fall as govt shutdown persists
Baked by Yael isn't getting its usual flow of customers who stop in after visiting the nearby National Zoo; the popular Washington, D.C., tourist spot remains closed by the government shutdown.
National
Man sues police officer who shot him in videotaped incident
A black man who was shot in the back while fleeing a burglary scene is suing the white Virginia police officer who shot him in an incident captured on video.
National
Battles expected in many states over abortion-related bills
On each side of the abortion debate, legislators and activists emboldened by recent political developments plan to push aggressively in many states this year for bills high on their wish lists: either seeking to impose near-total bans on abortion or guaranteeing women's access to the procedure.
