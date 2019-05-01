More from Star Tribune
Walz says state should pull plug on troubled MNLARS system
Troubled MNLARS project will likely cost an additional $73 million to fix.
National
Budget office: Caveats to government-run health system
Congressional budget experts said Wednesday that moving to a government-run health care system like "Medicare for All" could be complicated and potentially disruptive for Americans.
National
NY attorney general: Trump rhetoric undermines media, judges
The New York state official overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump or entities linked to him says his frequent criticism of the media undermines the public's trust in a free press.
National
'It is over:' Republicans close ranks at Barr hearing
"For me, it is over."
National
Defecating superintendent sues over release of mug shot
A former New Jersey school superintendent who pleaded guilty to defecating on another high school's track has sued the local police department for releasing his mug shot to news outlets.