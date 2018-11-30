More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Rhodes says he's questionable for Patriots
Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes talks about his injury that he sustained against Green Bay.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 27; mostly cloudy ahead of a little more snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Murray on Patriots: 'Nobody expects us to go in there and win'
Vikings running back Latavius Murray agrees with Mike Zimmer in that they play better when they're considered the underdog, and the Patriots will test them as to whether or not they can prove themselves in the face of doubt.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Injuries will make it tougher against Patriots
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer predict a loss to New England, partly due to the Patriots' success at home in December.
Nation
7.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked buildings Friday morning in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.
