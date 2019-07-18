More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar: 'When I said I was the president's nightmare - well you're watching it now'
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was greeted with cheers and open arms as she arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport following increased attacks from President Trump and chants of "Send her back" at a rally Thursday.
Local
Star Tribune reporter takes to the sky in a Blue Angels jet
Reporter Pam Louwagie got to see what it's like to perform some Blue Angels aerial stunts with pilot Lt. Cary Rickoff.
Politics
Trump: Was 'not happy' with 'send her back' chant
President Donald Trump said Thursday he was unhappy with his supporters chanting "send her back" after he assailed a young Democratic congresswoman who he's suggested should leave the U.S.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 73; warm and humid with a storm possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Passerby stops runaway school bus in Minnesota
A bystander who had joined in pursuit of the runaway bus jumped in and put the bus in park on a western Minnesota highway. Video: Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office