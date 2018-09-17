More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Thielen asks 'What did I sacrifice all of that for?' in recounting feelings about tie
Admitting he doesn't know how to feel about the tie against Green Bay, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says processing a loss is easier, especially when playing hard and sacrificing for the team. He says all the team can do is learn from the experience and move on, and gives credit to quarterback Kirk Cousins for the throw he made on his fourth quarter touchdown.
Vikings
Richardson: 'Talk about the good, correct the bad'
Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson talked about the tie with Green Bay and how to move on from it in preparation for the Bills.
Vikings
Zimmer on cutting Carlson: 'We play to win'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said the decision to cut kicker Daniel Carlson was easy to make after he missed three field goal attempts against Green Bay.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Thunderstorms possible later
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Conway: Kavanaugh accuser should not be 'ignored'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser Monday: "She should not be insulted. She should not be ignored. She should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."
