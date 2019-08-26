More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Zimmer: 'A lot of things that we need to correct'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn't put the blame for the first team offense's performance against the Cardinals on just one player,.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Thunderstorms, high of 71
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Craziest drinks at the Minnesota State Fair
Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble, The Original Beergarita, Orange Push-Up Pop Beer and S'Mores Beer are all brand new at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.
World
Aerial video shows huge fires in Amazon
Aerial images captured by Greenpeace show how fires continued to sweep across the Brazilian Amazon region over the weekend.
Gophers
Fleck is ready to start Gophers' season Thursday
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck addressed the media in his season opener news conference Sunday at Athletes Village.