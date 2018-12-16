More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Cook praises Vikings' offensive line
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gives credit to the offensive line for opening up holes and enabling him to score two touchdowns in their 41-17 victory over Miami.
Video
PM forecast, Dec. 16
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with high of 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with high of 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild falls to Flames despite strong shorthanded effort
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 loss to the Flames in her Wild wrap-up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.