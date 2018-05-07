More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, with a high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Gibson: Game planning with Wilson paid off
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he and catcher Bobby Wilson had a good game plan for Chicago's aggressive hitters on Sunday.
Nation
Volcano evacuees unsure when they'll return
The number of homes destroyed by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano jumped to 26 on Sunday as scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air.
Nation
Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac
A retired Wisconsin prison guard has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac, nearly 46 years after eating his first.
